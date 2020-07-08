Envoys of three nations present credentials to President

New Delhi, July 8, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind today said that global cooperation was the need of the hour to effectively tackle the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In this context, he stated that India was in the forefront of ongoing international efforts to defeat the pandemic.

Kovind was speaking after accepting the credentials of the envoys of three nations via video conferencing.

The envoys who presented their credentials were David Pine, High Commissioner of New Zealand, Philip Barton, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom and Akhatov Dilshod Khamidovich, Ambassador of Uzbekistan.

This was the second time that credentials presentation in Rashtrapati Bhavan happened through video-conference in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conveying his warm wishes to the envoys on their appointment, Kovind noted that India had deep-rooted ties with all the three countries and was privileged to share a common outlook on key global issues with them.

Expressing happiness at the vibrant state of relations with the three countries, he emphasized that, as a member of the UN Security Council for the term 2021-22, India looked forward to working with the international community to strengthen global peace and prosperity.

