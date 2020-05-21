Envoys of seven nations present credentials to President through video-conference

New Delhi, May 21, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from the new Ambassadors and High Commissioners of seven nations through video conference here today.

This was the first time in the history of Rashtrapati Bhavan that credentials were presented through the digital medium in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Kovind remarked that digital technology has enabled the world to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 and carry out its functions in an innovative manner. In this regard, he called the digitally-enabled credentials ceremony a special day in India’s engagement with the diplomatic community in New Delhi.

He further noted that India remains committed to harnessing the limitless possibilities of the digital pathway for the advancement of its people and the world at large.

Addressing the envoys, Kovind said that the COVID-19 pandemic posed an unprecedented challenge to the global community, and the crisis called for greater global co-operation. He pointed out that India has been in the forefront of extending support to fellow nations in fighting the pandemic.

The envoys who presented their credentials today were Choe Hui Chol, Ambassador of Korea; Abdoul Wahab Haidara, Ambassador of Senegal; Roger Gopaul, High Commissioner of Trinidad & Tobago; Santi Bai Hanoomanjee, High Commissioner of Mauritius; Barry Robert O’Farrell, High Commissioner of Australia; N’dry Eric Camille, Ambassador of Cote d’Ivoire; and Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner of Rwanda.

