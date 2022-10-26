Two more Indian beaches enter the coveted list of Blue Beaches

New Delhi, October 26, 2022

The globally recognized and the coveted international eco-label "Blue Flag”, has been accorded to two more Indian beaches – Minicoy Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach – both in Lakshadweep.

This takes the number of beaches certified under the Blue Flag certification to twelve, a press release from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

The release said this was yet another recognition of India’s commitment to protect and conserve the pristine coastal and marine ecosystems through holistic management of resources.

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said this was a part of "India’s relentless journey towards building a sustainable environment led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

The Thundi Beach is one of the most pristine and picturesque beaches in the Lakshadweep archipelago where white sand is lined by turquoise blue water of the lagoon. It is a paradise for swimmers and tourists alike.

The Kadmat Beach is especially popular with cruise tourists who visit the island for water sports. It is a paradise for nature lovers with its pearl white sand, blue lagoon waters, its moderate climate and friendly locals.

Both the beaches have designated staff for beach cleanliness and maintenance; and for safety and security of swimmers. Both the beaches comply with all the 33 criteria as mandated by the Foundation for Environment Education (FEE).

The other Indian beaches in the blue list are Shivrajpur, Gujarat; Ghoghla, Diu; Kasarkod and Padubidri, Karnataka; Kappad, Kerala; Rushikonda, Andhra Pradesh; Golden, Odisha; Radhanagar; Andaman and Nicobar; Kovalam in Kerala; and Eden in Puducherry.

Foundation for Environment Education in Denmark (FEE) accords the Blue Flag certification. In order to qualify for this prestigious award, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related criteria must be met and maintained.

The mission of Blue Flag is to promote sustainability in the tourism sector, through environmental education, environmental protection and other sustainable development practices.

