Paul McCartney urges Indian Environment Minister to rescue TN elephant Jeymalatha

New Delhi, September 11, 2022

Former Beatles member Sir Paul McCartney has requested Indian Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav to take urgent action to send abused elephant, Jeymalyatha (also known as Joymala) to a suitable rescue centre.

The letter from the global music legend came in support of the plea by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, and after two videos of the elephant screaming in pain while being beaten by separate mahouts went viral.

In the letter, McCartney said: "I have considered India a spiritual place ever since I travelled there in 1960s. I was impressed by India's cultural love for animals. I know India reveres elephants, its national heritage animal, but cruelty to animals happens everywhere, even in India."

"What reflects on a country's values is how the cruelty is addressed. That's why I am confident that action will be taken to send sorely abused elephant Jeymalyatha (Joymala) to a suitable rescue centre where she can receive the specialised care she needs for her psychological wounds, and can live unchained and in the company of others of her kind."

PETA India had recently submitted a veterinary inspection report on Jeymalyatha's condition conducted on 27 July to Forest Department officials in Tamil Nadu and Assam.

The report points out that Jeymalyatha's current mahout uses pliers on her skin even in front of inspectors. PETA, in its report, noted that the mahout forbade the inspectors from taking still photographs and video footage but they still documented the condition of the elephant.

The inspection, it may be noted was conducted after two separate viral videos emerged, one in June 2022 and the other in February 2021, of Jeymalyatha being beaten by different mahouts and screaming in pain.

IANS