Modi to participate in Leaders’ Summit on Climate to be held on April 22-23

New Delhi, April 21, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, at the invitation of United States President Joe Biden, participate in the Leaders' Summit on Climate to be held in the virtual mode on April 22-23.

Modi will make his remarks in the Leaders’ Session 1 between 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm IST tomorrow on "Our Collective Sprint to 2030”.

An official press release said nearly 40 other world leaders are participating in the Summit. They will represent countries which are members of the Major Economies Forum (India is a member), and those vulnerable to climate change, among others.

The Leaders will exchange views on climate change, enhancing climate actions, mobilising finance towards climate mitigation and adaptation, nature-based solutions, climate security as well as technological innovations for clean energy.

The Leaders will also deliberate on how the world can align climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development, while respecting national circumstances and sustainable development priorities.

The Summit is a part of a series of global meetings focusing on climate issues, being held in the run-up to COP26 in November 2021.

All sessions will be live streamed and open to the media and public, the release added.

NNN