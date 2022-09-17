Modi releases wild cheetahs - which had become extinct from India - in Kuno National Park in MP

New Delhi, September 17, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released wild cheetahs, which had become extinct in India, in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

The cheetahs -- brought from Namibia -- are being introduced in India under Project Cheetah, the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.

The Prime Minister released cheetahs at two release points in Kuno National Park. He also interacted with "Cheetah Mitras", members of the Cheetah Rehabilitation Management Group and students at the venue. He also addressed the nation on the occasion.

In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister spoke about the opportunities that humanity got to rectify the past and build a new future.

"We have one such moment in front of us today. Decades ago, the age-old link of biodiversity that was broken and became extinct, today we have a chance to restore it," he said. “Today the cheetah has returned to the soil of India.”

He made a special mention of Namibia and its government with whose cooperation the cheetahs had returned to Indian soil after decades.

“I am sure, these cheetahs will not only make us aware of our responsibilities towards nature but will also make us aware of our human values ​​and traditions,” he remarked. “When we are away from our roots, we tend to lose a lot.”

He said that, in the last centuries, the exploitation of nature was considered to be a symbol of power and modernity. “In 1947, when only the last three cheetahs were left in the country, they too were hunted mercilessly and irresponsibly in the Sal forests,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that, even though cheetahs had become extinct from India in 1952, no meaningful effort was made to rehabilitate them for the past seven decades.

Drawing everyone’s attention to the years of hard work that went behind making this rehabilitation successful, the Prime Minister said that the utmost energy was deployed for an area that is not given too much political importance. He said that a detailed Cheetah Action Plan was prepared while the country's talented scientists conducted extensive research, working closely with South African and Namibian experts.

He said scientific surveys were conducted across the country to locate the most suitable area for cheetahs, and then Kuno National Park was chosen.