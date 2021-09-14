India, US launch Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue

New Delhi, September 14, 2021

India and the United States launched the “Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD)” here on Monday.

The CAFMD is one of the two tracks of the India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 partnership launched at the Leaders' Summit on Climate in April 2021, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joseph Biden.

The dialogue was formally launched by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Bhupender Yadav and John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC), at an event held in New Delhi.

Speaking at the launch, Yadav said the dialogue will not only strengthen India-US bilateral cooperation on climate and environment but will also help to demonstrate how the world can align swift climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development, taking into account national circumstances and sustainable development priorities.

“India and the United States are natural partners with shared values and our agenda encompasses all major pillars of our strategic priorities - including defence, security, energy, technology, education and healthcare,” he added.

Kerry lauded Modi for setting an ambitious target of achieving 450GW renewable energy by 2030 and congratulated India for already achieving 100 GW. He praised India’s leadership role in demonstrating how economic development and clean energy could go hand in hand. Urgent Global Climate Action was the need of the hour.

He stressed that India and the US were working towards speedier deployment of clean energy.

The launch was preceded by a bilateral meet where both sides discussed at length a wide range of climate issues relating to COP26, Climate Ambition, Climate Finance, Global Climate Initiatives including International Solar Alliance (ISA), Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM4C).

