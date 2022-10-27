DIAL deploys EVs at Delhi Airport; takes another step towards becoming a Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport

New Delhi, October 27, 2022

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), has deployed 57 Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the airport and its vicinity as part of its pursuit to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2030.

DIAL is a GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited-led consortium that operates and manages the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

These EVs have been deployed as part of the unique Green Transportation Program that DIAL announced on World Environment Day in June 2022, a press release from the company said.

The deployment of EVs will help in reducing approximately 1,000 tonnes of Green House Gas emissions annually, it said.

As a part of the Green Transportation Program, DIAL has initiated the adoption of electric vehicles and the phasing out all diesel and petrol-run vehicles in a gradual maner.

In the first phase, DIAL has placed the order for 64 electric vehicles for its airside and landside operations. Of these, DIAL has received 57 EVs and deployed them on the airside and landside. Seven more EVs would be deployed soon.

Of these 57 EVs, 21 are being deployed on the airside and would be used by Airside operations, Airport Rescue & Fire Fighting and AGL teams, while the remaining 36 would be used by various DIAL departments which include Environment, Horticulture, and cargo, on the landside.

The Green Transportation programme, launched in June 2022, aims at enabling DIAL to achieve a swift transition to green mobility, thereby significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and enabling Delhi Airport to become a “Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport” (NZCEA) by 2030.

For the smooth adoption of electric mobility at the airport ecosystem, DIAL has also set up 12 charging stations with 22 charging points across the airport to facilitate EV charging of vehicles of passengers, employees and cab service providers.

Under this programme, DIAL worked with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to install airport-specific equipment in the EVs.

In addition to the newly introduced EVs, DIAL has also facilitated the use of electric buses for the transportation of passengers between Terminal 3 and the Passenger Transport Centre (PTC) building. These buses currently ferry passengers on a regular interval of 20 minutes between these two locations.

“Ensuring sustainable development through environmental protection is one of the key focus areas of DIAL. DIAL has committed to becoming a ‘Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport by 2030’. The deployment of electric vehicles for managing airport operations is a first-of-its-kind initiative by any Indian airport. It is a step forward to achieving the self-set goal. When packaged with appropriate ground support technology and infrastructure, electric mobility presents a viable alternative for reducing vehicular emissions at the airport. We have also set up EV charging stations and plan to add more such stations in a phased manner to support the growing need,” said CEO, DIAL, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

DIAL is accredited to the highest level of the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, "Transition – Level 4+” administered by Airport Council International (ACI).

