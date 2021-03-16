Concession agreement signed for development of sewage treatment plants in Moradabad, UP

New Delhi, March 16, 2021

A tripartite concession agreement was signed on Monday for the development of sewage treatment plants in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The agreement was signed between the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam and GA Infra Private Limited-Lahoti Buildcon Limited for the development of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) for Moradabad on Hybrid Annuity PPP model.

The contract was awarded at a total cost of Rs 99.68 crore. NMCG Director General Rajiv Ranjan Mishra along with the representatives from UP Jal Nigam and the concessionaire was present at the signing ceremony.

The project aims to eliminate the flow of untreated sewage from Moradabad city into the river Ganga, thereby reducing pollution load in the river. NMCG approved the project for the construction of the 25 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), among other works such as developing Interception & Diversion (I&D) structures, I&D network laying, Sewage Pumping Stations including Operation and Maintenance for 15 years, and so on, for Sewerage Zone II of Moradabad.

An official press release said the project also aims to take care of the existing sewerage problems in the town and the resultant sewage pollution in the Ram Ganga. The lending for these projects is already offered by SBI Capital.

To address the pollution from Moradabad, a comprehensive sewerage network and 58 MLD STP Project for Moradabad sewerage zone 1 has already been completed.

In addition to this project, NMCG has also approved the project for Pollution Abatement Works for river Ram Ganga at Bareilly for construction of STP of 65 MLD, which is presently under tender evaluation stage and is expected to be awarded soon.

Moradabad is situated on the banks of the Ram Ganga, a tributary of the Ganga. Ramganga is a critical polluting tributary of the Ganga. Moradabad and Bareilly are the two major towns located along the river Ramganga.

