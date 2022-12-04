Air quality: Stage III of revised Graded Response Action Plan invoked in Delhi NCR with immediate effect

New Delhi, December 4, 2022

All actions envisaged under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan mandated by the Commission For Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) will be implemented with immediate effect in Delhi and surrounding areas in view of a deterioration in air quality.

A press release from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said the Sub-Committee for operationalization of the revised GRAP met here today and reviewed the air quality scenario in the National Capital Region (NCR) as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality index of Delhi.

"The sub-Committee observed that the air quality witnessed further deterioration over last 24 hours and AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 407 on 4th December, 2021 as per CPCB," it said.

"The AQI in Delhi has slipped into ‘Severe’ category owing to calm wind and stable atmospheric conditions. Therefore, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the sub-committee decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage III of the GRAP – ‘Severe’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450), be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the NCR, in addition to all action under Stage I and Stage II of the GRAP.

"All implementing agencies are advised that actions under Stage ‘I’ and Stage ‘II’ of the GRAP are further intensified and special drives are conducted for implementation of actions under Stage 'III', particularly restrictions related to Construction & Demolition activities, stone crushers and mining and associated activities, industrial operations, brick kilns, hot mix plants using non-approved fuels.

Details of the all actions envisaged under Stage III of GRAP can be accessed from here.

