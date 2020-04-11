Ensure that no cross-border movement is allowed during COVID-19, Shah tells BSF

New Delhi, April 11, 2020

Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah has directed the Border Security Force (BSF) to intensify vigil on the borders, especially along the unfenced areas, to ensure that no cross-border movement is allowed during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Home Minister had reviewed border guarding arrangements, on the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, with BSF Command and Sector Headquarters through video-conferencing on Thursday. He directed that farmers in the border areas must be educated about COVID-19 and the preventive measures to be taken to prevent its spread. Also, in coordination with the district administration, BSF must ensure that the people do not venture across the border fence inadvertently.

The Home Minister praised the good work done by BSF formations amid the COVID-19 outbreak. During the lockdown, BSF formations have focused their energy towards awareness campaigns, as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

The activities also include sanitization efforts, wherever possible in the villages, providing face masks and soaps for hand wash,providing ration, potable water and medical facilities to the needy, including remote villages, migratory labourers, daily wage earners and stranded truck drivers in border areas.

