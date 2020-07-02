Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar

- Home
Srinagar, July 2, 2020
An encounter has started between terrorists and the security forces at Malbagh in Srinagar on Thursday night.
The firefight broke out after a joint team of police and security forces cordoned off the area on the basis of a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists there.
As the security forces zeroed in on the place where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
Sources say one to two terrorists are trapped.
"Encounter has started at #Malbagh area of #Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," police said in a brief post on Twitter.
IANS