National

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar

IANS

Srinagar, July 2, 2020

An encounter has started between terrorists and the security forces at Malbagh in Srinagar on Thursday night.

The firefight broke out after a joint team of police and security forces cordoned off the area on the basis of a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists there.

As the security forces zeroed in on the place where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Sources say one to two terrorists are trapped.

"Encounter has started at #Malbagh area of #Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," police said in a brief post on Twitter.

IANS

NetIndian
www.netindian.in