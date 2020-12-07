Eleven days after MiG-29K crash, Navy finds wreckage, with a body, in Arabian Sea

New Delhi, December 7, 2020

Eleven days after it launched hectic search and rescue operations for a MiG-29 that had crashed into the Arabian Sea with its commander, the Indian Navy said it had recovered the wreckage of the ill-fated aircraft along with a body.

"Mortal remains of a human body have been recovered in the vicinity of the wreckage site. The samples are being sent for DNA testing for confirmation of identity," said a defence spokesperson here on Monday evening.

The trainer aircraft along with Commander Nishant Singh and a co-pilot, which took off from aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, vanished off Goa on November 26.

While the co-pilot was saved, Commander Singh had been missing since, and massive search operations were launched by Indian Navy ships and aircraft, with over 270 hours of sorties in the Arabian Sea.

An underwater search around the crash site including extensive dives by saturation divers and continuous night search using HD cameras were undertaken over the past 10 days, said the official.

All sections of the aircraft wreckage including ejection seats have bene accounted for using side scan sonar and HD cameras, while the FDR/CVR along with other important materials have been recovered and sent for analysis.

IANS