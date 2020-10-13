Elections to fill 11 RS seats from UP, Uttarakhand to be held on November 9

New Delhi, October 13, 2020

The Election Commission today announced that polling would be held on November 9 in the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha to fill the seats of 11 members from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand whose term expires on their retirement in November.

The members from Uttar Pradesh whose terms are ending on November 25 are Dr Chandrapal Singh Yadav, Javed Ali Khan, Arun Singh, Neeraj Shekhar, P L Punia, Hardeep Singh Puri, Ravi Prakash Verma, Rajaram, Ramgopal Yadav and Veer Singh.

Raj Babbar is the only Member from Uttarakhand whose term is ending on the same date.

According to the election schedule, the issuing of notification will be on October 20. The last date for nominations will be October 27 and scrutiny of papers will be done on October 28. The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be November 2.

Polling will be held on November 9 from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm. Counting of votes will take place from 5:00 pm on the same day. The entire process of election should be completed by November 11, the Election Commission said.

