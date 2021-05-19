ELDERLINE 14567, a toll-free helpline for the elderly becomes operational in several states

New Delhi, May 19, 2021

A toll-free helpline for elderly persons, ELDERLINE (14567), has become operational in several states and is likely to become functional in all states by the end of this month.

The Ministry of Social Justice has started the call centres in major states under the ELDERLINE project to address the problems of elders in the context of the ongoing COVID pandemic, an official press release said.

The facility is already operational in the five major states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. In Telangana, this facility has been working for more than a year. Efforts were being made to provide it in all States by the end of this month, the release said.

These call centres can be reached by toll-free number 14567. The facility was operationalised with the assistance of Tata Trusts and the NSE foundation, it added.

