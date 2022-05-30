Eight years devoted to welfare and service of the poor, says Modi on anniversary of his government

New Delhi, May 30, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the last eight years of his government had been devoted to the welfare and service of the poor in the country.

Modi, who had assumed office in May 2014 for his first term, referred to the welfare policies like Swachh Bharat Mission, Jan Dhan Yojna or Har Ghar Jal Abhiyan and said that the government was moving with the spirit of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.

“As a member of the family, we have tried to reduce difficulties and improve the ease of living for the poor of the country," he said after releasing benefits under PM CARES for Children scheme via video conference.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, other Ministers and Chief Ministers were among those who participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister empathised with the difficulties in the lives of those children who lost their loved ones due to COVID-19.

“Every day's struggle, every day's challenges. It is difficult to put into words the pain of the children who are with us today, for whom this programme is happening,” he told the children, saying he was speaking as a member of the family, not as the Prime Minister.

In such a scenario, the Prime Minister said the PM CARES for Children was a small effort to reduce the difficulties of such coronavirus-affected children who lost both their parents.

"PM CARES for children is also a reflection of the fact that every countryman is with you with the utmost sensitivity,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that if someone needs an education loan for professional courses or higher education, then PM-CARES will help in that too. For other daily needs, arrangements have also been made for 4,000 rupees every month for them through other schemes. Apart from Rs 10 lakh on attaining the age of 23 years, the children will be given health coverage through the Ayushman Card and emotional counselling through samvad helpline for psychological and emotional help.

The Prime Minister saluted the children for facing the most painful impact of the pandemic so bravely and said that nothing could compensate for the love of the parents.

“Maa Bharati is with all you children in this hour of difficulty," he said.

The nation is trying to meet its responsibility through PM CARES for Children, he said.

The Prime Minister recalled the instances of human kindness during the pandemic, especially how people contributed to the welfare of the affected people.

He said the fund also helped a lot in preparing hospitals, buying ventilators and setting up oxygen plants during the COVID-19 period. Because of this, many lives could be saved, and the future of many families could be saved, he said.

Modi said that, if there is self-belief, a ray of light would be visible even in the darkest atmosphere of despair. He said India was the biggest example of this.

He advised the children not to allow despair to turn into defeat. He asked them to listen to their elders and their teachers. He also said that in these difficult times good books could be their reliable friends. He also asked them to stay disease-free and get involved and lead Khelo India and Fit India Movement. He also asked them to participate in the Yoga day also. He said that in that atmosphere of negativity, India relied on its strength.

“We trusted our scientists, our doctors, and our youth. And, we came out as a ray of hope, not a worry for the world. We did not become the problem but we came out as the solution giver. We sent medicines, and vaccines to countries around the world. Even in such a big country, we took the vaccine to every citizen,” he said.

"Our country is moving as the fastest growing economy and the world is looking towards us with new hope and faith," he added.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that today when his government is completing eight years in the office, the confidence of the country and the confidence of the countrymen in themselves was unprecedented.

He said the country is getting out of the vicious cycle in which it was trapped before 2014, when there were corruption, scams worth thousands of crores, nepotism, terrorism, and regional discrimination. “This is also an example for you children that even the most difficult days too past," he said.

Modi said that, by increasing the use of technology, the government has ensured the rights of the poor. "Now the poorest of the poor are confident that they will get the benefit of the government's schemes, they will get it continuously. To increase this trust, our government is now running a campaign of 100% empowerment," he said.

According to him, no one could have imagined the heights that India has achieved in the last eight years. "Today, India's pride has increased around the world, our India's power has increased in the global forums," he said.

He said he was happy that youth power is leading this journey of India. “Just dedicate your life to your dreams, they are bound to be realized," he added.

