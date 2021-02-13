Eight tourists killed in bus accident near Visakhapatnam

Amaravati, February 13, 2021

At least eight people, including women and children, were killed when a tourist bus fell into a valley near Damuku in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district on Friday, police said.

"The bus was travelling from Araku to Visakhapatnam city. It is a tourist bus and it fell into the valley near Damuku, within Ananthagiri police station limits," Visakhapatnam Rural Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao told IANS.

While he put the number of deaths at four, including two women and a child, a state government statement later updated the toll to eight.

"Remaining persons are being rescued. Police have reached the spot and are shifting them to the hospital," he said, adding that the tourists were mostly from Telangana as the bus bore the neighbouring state's vehicle registration details.

Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan expressed his deep sorrow over the accident and requested officials to immediately provide better treatment to all the injured tourists, an official statement said.

IANS