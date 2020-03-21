Eight security personnel injured in Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, March 21, 2020

At least eight security personnel were injured on Saturday in Chhattisgarh's Naxalite-affected Sukma district in an attack by a proscribed Maoist outfit. One rebel was reportedly killed in the attack.

"A police team was on patrol in the Chintagufa Thana area of the district when the Naxalites ambushed them," said a source in the Police Headquarters. "The exchange of fire continued for some time in which eight jawans were injured and a rebel was killed," said a police source.

Sources described the attack as big and that the number of rebels was "large."

The number of injured jawans could be higher as police officers are awaiting full information of the attack, said sources.

IANS