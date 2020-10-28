Mumbai, October 28, 2020

2020 has been an unforgettable year for everyone. The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown forced humankind to rethink everything. From grocery shopping to banking and public travel, everything has been shadowed by social distancing.

This was the time when people were restricted to video calls and messages to check up on their family and friends. This was the time when most of us came across different types of communication.

Well, you must have used these communication types but might not be aware of the names. They are verbal communication, nonverbal communication, written and visual communication, and listening.

1. Verbal communication

As the name suggests, verbal communication is when you speak with others. It can be face-to-face, over a phone call, via Zoom Meets or Skype.

Don’t get the wrong clues by these examples and associate verbal communication only with formal communication. It can be anything from coffee conversations and family talk to boardroom meetings.

However, this is not just about words being exchanged. You cannot separate nonverbal communication from the words.

2. Nonverbal communication

Has it ever happened to you that you say something and mean something else? Have you ever agreed to something just for the sake of it? Most of us say things just to get out of the situation.

So, how do you know the person actually means whatever they say? By paying attention to the nonverbal cues.

Nonverbal communication includes gestures, postures and facial expressions. So next time, whether you are engaged in conversation over a cost-cutting with your manager or having a project meeting with your team, pay attention to their words as well as nonverbal cues.

3. Written communication

You must be used to this type of communication. It involves all your daily written communication from emails, memos, social media posts, and deal contracts. One such essential writing skill is - Report Writing. Writing clear, concise reports is a key skill for effective business communication.

Whatever the medium, written communication has one goal: to disseminate information clearly and concisely. So, here you must have excellent writing skills. Else, it may lead to miscommunication, confusion, and embarrassment. Remember to edit and proofread the message before you hit ‘send’. In this digital age, messages live on forever.

4. Listening

Yes, listening is a type of communication. Think of it, what happens if everyone in the room is talking at once and no one is listening. Would you take it as communication? No.

Think about a deal negotiation – part of the process is listening to the other party’s wants and needs. Without active listening, you can’t assess their needs and make sound decisions. That itself highlights the importance of active listening as a type of communication.

Human beings are social creatures. We communicate all day via different mediums. Developing and improving your communication and listening skills will take you a step ahead in life. Whether it’s running a business or maintaining relationships, healthy communication plays an important role. Communication on the other hand also plays a vital role in personality development. An individual with a pleasing personality is appreciated and respected by all.

You can improve your listening and communication skills to avoid conflicts and achieve your goals. Here are a few tips:

● Observe your gestures, postures and your expressions while you are speaking

● Try to notice how your audience is responding to your words, spoken or written

● Edit and proofread the message before you hit send during written communication

This self-analysis will help you find out your weak points. It could be your body language, speaking to-the-point, your writing skills, or listening skills. Once you know areas you need to improve, you can start working on those.

You can find more useful tips and detailed exercises for the same. Enrolling in online courses would turn out to be more beneficial. Get the head start and improve your communication skills to achieve your goals in professional as well as personal lives.

