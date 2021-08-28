Rashtrapati Bhavan invites applications for Visitor’s Awards 2021 from faculty, students of Central Universities

New Delhi, August 28, 2021

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has invited online applications from faculty members and students of Central Universities for Visitor’s Awards 2021.

The awards will be in the categories of Visitor’s Award for Innovation; Visitor’s Award for Research in (a) Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, (b) Physical Sciences and (c) Biological Sciences and Visitor’s Award for Technology Development.

Applicants can visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan website and click on the link ‘7th Visitor’s Award, 2021’ to fill up the application. The last date for submitting it is October 31, 2021. More details can be seen here.

The Visitor’s Awards were instituted in 2014 to promote healthy competition among Central Universities and motivate them to adopt best practices from around the world in pursuit of excellence.

The President of India, in his capacity as the Visitor of Central Universities, presents the Awards.

