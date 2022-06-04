President to host Visitor's Conference 2022 at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 7-8

New Delhi, June 4, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind will host the Visitor's Conference 2022, that will be attended by the heads of 161 Central Institutes of Higher Education (CIHE), at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on June 7 and 8.

The President is the Visitor of 161 CIHS. While 53 CIHEs will participate in the conference physically, others will be connected virtually, a press release from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

On June 7, the President will present the Visitor’s Awards 2020 in the categories of Research and Technological Development in the presence of Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and other dignitaries.

Subsequent to the conferment of Visitor’s Awards, the conference will witness the presentation on "Role and Responsibilities of Higher Education Institutions in Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" by University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar.

On June 8, 2022, the conference will witness presentations and deliberations on various topics such as international rankings of Higher Education Institutions; collaboration between Academia-Industry and policy-makers; integrating school, higher and vocational education; education and research in emerging and disruptive technologies.

Among others, the Secretary (Higher Education) in the Ministry of Education, the Chairpersonn of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training; and Chairman of the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) will also attend the conference.

