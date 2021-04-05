Modi to interact with students, teachers & parents at "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021" on April 7

New Delhi, April 5, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents all over the world in "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021" at 7.00 pm on April 7 through video conference.

"A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers,” the Prime Minister said in a post on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

