File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with students, teachers and parents during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’, in New Delhi on January 20, 2020.
Modi to interact with students, teachers & parents at "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021" on April 7

New Delhi, April 5, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents all over the world in "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021" at 7.00 pm on April 7 through video conference.

"A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers,” the Prime Minister said in a post on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

