- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
Education
Modi to interact with students, teachers & parents at "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021" on April 7
New Delhi, April 5, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents all over the world in "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021" at 7.00 pm on April 7 through video conference.
"A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers,” the Prime Minister said in a post on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.
NNN