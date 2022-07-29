Modi says youth are growth engines of India, world is looking at them with hope

Chennai, July 29, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the whole world is looking at India's youth with hope and listed the measures taken by the Government to give them freedom and flexibility and ensure ease of doing business.

"This is because you are the growth engines of the country and India is the world’s growth engine," he said in his address at the 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Union Minister L Murugan were amongst those present on the occasion.

Congratulating all those who graduated today, Modi said, You would have already built a future for yourselves in your minds. Therefore, today is not only a day of achievements but also of aspirations.

Calling them the leaders of tomorrow, the Prime Minister also noted the sacrifices of their parents and they support they received teachers and non-teaching staff of the university.

The Prime Minister recalled the words of Swami Vivekananda in what was known as Madras 125 years ago about the possibilities from the youth of India. "The whole world is looking at India’s youth with hope. Because you are the growth engines of the country and India is the world’s growth engine.”

The Prime Minister also recalled former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam’s association with Anna University. “May his thoughts and values always inspire you,” he said.

Modi noted that the COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented event, a once-in-a-century crisis that nobody had any user manual for.

"It tested every country. Adversities reveal what we are made of. India faced the unknown confidently, thanks to its scientists, healthcare professionals and common people. As a result, every sector in India is bustling with a new life. Industry, investment, innovation or international trade, all are seeing India at the forefront."

The Prime Minister said India was the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer last year. Innovation is becoming a way of life. In just the last six years, the number of recognised start-ups increased by 15,000 per cent, he said.

He said India received a record foreign direct investment (FDI) of over $ 83 billion last year. "Our start-ups too received record funding post-pandemic. Above all this, India’s position in the international trade dynamics is at its best ever," he said.

In this era of tech-led disruptions, Modi said, there are three important factors in India’s favour.

"The first factor is there is a taste for technology. There is a growing sense of comfort with the use of technology. Even the poorest of the poor are adapting to it.

“The second factor is there is trust in risk-takers. Earlier at social occasions it was difficult for a youngster to say he or she was an entrepreneur. People used to tell them to ‘get settled’, meaning, get a salaried job. Now the situation is the opposite. The third factor is: there is temperament for reform.”

"Earlier, there was a notion that a strong government means it should control everything and everyone. But we have changed this. A strong government does not control everything or everyone. It controls the system’s impulse to interfere. A strong government is not restrictive but is responsive. A strong government does not move into every domain. It limits itself and makes space for people’s talents," he said.

“A strong government’s strength lies in its humility to accept that it cannot know or do everything. This why reforms are making greater space for people and their talent in every space," he said.

He gave examples of freedom and flexibility provided to youth by the National Education Policy and scrapping of 25,000 compliances for ease of business. “Removal of angel tax, removal of retrospective tax, and reduction of corporate tax – are encouraging investments and industry. The reforms in drones, space and geospatial sectors are opening up new avenues,” he said.

He underlined the link between the progress of youth and the nation. “Your growth is India’s growth. Your learnings are India’s learnings. Your victory is India’s victory," he said.

During the convocation, the Prime Minister awarded gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists.

Anna University was established on September 4, 1978. It is named after C. N. Annadurai, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It has 13 Constituent Colleges, 494 Affiliated Colleges spread over Tamil Nadu and 3 Regional Campuses – Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore.

