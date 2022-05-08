Kovind inaugurates permanent campus of IIM, Nagpur

Nagpur, May 8, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind today inaugurated the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Nagpur and stressed that educational institutions are not just mere places of learning, but where inner and hidden talents in people are polished.

The new campus has come up at Dahegaon Mauza, MIHA in the city.

The President said the curriculum gives people the occasion to introspect within themselves the purpose, the ambition and hence fulfill their dreams.

The President said that people were living in an era where innovation and entrepreneurship are appreciated and encouraged.

"Both innovation and entrepreneurship have the ability to not just ease our lives through technology but can also provide employment opportunities to many people," he said.

He expressed confidence that the eco-system at IIM, Nagpur would promote among the students the mindset of becoming job-creators, instead of being job-seekers.

The President was happy to note that IIM, Nagpur through its Centre for Entrepreneurship has established IIM Nagpur Foundation for Entrepreneurship Development (InFED). He said that what is a matter of immense pride is that InFED has successfully enabled women entrepreneurs to graduate from Women Start-up Programme and six of them have even launched their enterprises. Such programs provide an effective platform for women empowerment, he said.

The President said that Indian traditions had always emphasized upon sharing, especially in the field of knowledge.

"Hence, it is our duty to share the knowledge which we have gathered," he said.

He expressed hope that just as IIM Ahmedabad has provided mentorship to IIM, Nagpur, the leading professional schools of the country, technical, management or humanities would provide mentorship to establish similar institutions. He said that knowledge- sharing leads to greater growth of knowledge itself. He congratulated IIM, Nagpur for taking the initiative to establish satellite campuses in Pune, Hyderabad and Singapore.

IIM Nagpur had started functioning in July 2015 under the guidance and mentorship of IIM Ahmedabad. It was functioning until recently from a temporary campus in the campus of the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) in the city.

