Kovind inaugurates Mahayogi Gorakhnath Vishwavidyalaya at Gorakhpur in UP

Gorakhpur, August 30, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the Mahayogi Gorakhnath Vishwavidyalaya at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said India has a glorious history in higher education. From the world's first university at Taxila to the universities of Nalanda, Udantapuri, Vikramshila and Vallabhi, the tradition had faded away for some time.

“But our scientists, doctors and teachers have continuously influenced the world with their intellect and dedication. They have instilled in all of us confidence that our students are capable of carrying forward our ancient tradition of knowledge,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the Mahayogi Gorakhnath University would prepare such knowledgeable students who would contribute in building a self-reliant, strong and healthy India.

He noted that this university would conduct employment generating courses keeping in view the need of the hour in addition to courses in Yoga, Ayurveda, medical education, higher education and technical education etc. While this university would encourage high-level research, it would also run vocational education and skill development courses for students, he noted.

Kovind said that the National Education Policy 2020 envisages that education should build character. Education should develop ethics, rationality, compassion and sensitivity in students as well as make them capable for employment. One of the objectives of the National Education Policy was to improve the curriculum and pedagogy of our institutions and also to create awareness among the students about their fundamental duties and constitutional values as well as their roles and responsibilities as citizens in the changing world.

The President noted that Maharana Pratap Education Council, established in 1932 with the goal of social upliftment through the spread of education, was running about 50 educational institutions in northern India, especially in eastern Uttar Pradesh. He was happy to note that in these institutions emphasis is being laid on the overall development of personality of the students apart from providing modern education.

