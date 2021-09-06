Kovind confers National Awards on Teachers

New Delhi, September 6, 2021

The primary responsibility of combining the inherent talents of the students lies with the teachers and a good teacher is a personality-builder, a society-builder and a nation-builder, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday.

The President was addressing a virtual award ceremony on the occasion of Teachers’ Day where 44 teachers from across the country were honoured with the National Awards.

He congratulated all the teachers who received the award for their distinguished contributions. It strengthened his belief that the future generation was safe in the hands of well-qualified teachers.

Teachers have a very important place in everyone's life. People remember them life-long. Those who nurture their students with affection and devotion always earn their respect, he said.

Kovind urged the teachers to inspire and enable their students to envision a golden future and acquire the aptitude to fulfil their aspirations. “It is the duty of teachers to inculcate interest in studies in their students. Sensitive teachers can shape the future of students by their behaviour, conduct and teaching,” he added.

The teachers should pay special attention to the fact that each student has different abilities, talents, psychology, social background and environment. Therefore, emphasis should be laid on the all-round development of each child according to their special needs, interests and abilities.

For the past one and a half years, the whole world is going through a crisis caused by the Corona pandemic. In this situation, even when all the schools and colleges were closed, teachers did not allow any disruption in the studies. They learnt to use digital platforms in a very short time and continued the education process, he said.

Kovind noted that some teachers have developed remarkable infrastructure in schools with their hard work and dedication. He expressed the hope that the entire teacher community would keep on changing their teaching methods according to the changing circumstances.

The President said that the National Education Policy, implemented last year, has set an ambitious objective of establishing India as a global knowledge super-power. “We have to provide such education to the students which would help build a just society based on knowledge. Our education system should be such that students develop a commitment to the constitutional values and fundamental duties, strengthen patriotic feeling and make them aware of their role in the changing global scenario,” he added.

The Ministry of Education has taken some important steps to enable teachers. It has started an integrated teachers’ training programme called 'Nishtha' under which efforts were being made for online capacity building' for teachers. Apart from this, 'Pragyata', the guidelines on digital education which were issued last year, was also a commendable step to maintain the pace of education even during the crisis of the COVID pandemic, he said.

Earlier on Sunday morning, the President paid homage to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Teacher’s Day. The President and officials of the Rashtrapati Bhavan paid floral tributes to the portrait of Dr Radhakrishnan at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

