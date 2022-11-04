Kerala among seven States and UTs which attained Level II in Education Performance Grading Index for 2020-21

New Delhi, November 4, 2022

Kerala is among the seven States and Union Territories (UTs) which attained Level II in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) for 2020-21 released by the Ministry of Education here on Thursday.

The PGI is an index for evidence-based comprehensive analysis of the school education system across the States and UTs.

Apart from Kerala, others figuring in Level II are Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

The Indian education system is one of the biggest in the world with about 14.9 lakh schools, 95 lakh teachers and nearly 26.5 crore students from varied socio-economic backgrounds.

The Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSE&L) devised PGI for States and UTs to provide insights and data-driven mechanisms on their performance and achievements in school education.

The prime objective of PGI is to promote evidence-based policy-making and highlight course correction to ensure quality education for all.

So far, DoSE&L has released the PGI report for the year 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20. The present report is for the year 2020-21.

The PGI structure comprises 1,000 points across 70 indicators grouped into two categories–Outcomes, and Governance Management (GM). These categories are further divided into five domains, Learning Outcomes (LO), Access (A), Infrastructure & Facilities (IF), Equity (E) & Governance Process (GP).

As was done in the previous years, PGI 2020-21 classified the States/UTs into ten grades. The highest achievable Grade is Level 1, which is for State/UT scoring more than 950 points out of a total of 1000 points. The lowest grade is Level 10 which is for a score below 551.

The ultimate aim of PGI is to propel States and UTs towards undertaking multi-pronged interventions that will bring about the much-desired optimal education outcomes covering all dimensions. The PGI is expected to help States and UTs to pinpoint the gaps and accordingly prioritise areas for intervention to ensure that the school education system is robust at every level.

A total of seven States and UTs, Viz., Kerala, Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh have attained Level II (score 901-950) in 2020-21 as compared to none in 2017-18 and 4 in 2019-20. Gujarat, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh are the new entrants to the highest achieved level achieved by any State so far.

The newly formed UT of Ladakh has made significant improvements in PGI from Level 8 to Level 4 in 2020-21 or improved its score by 299 points in 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20 resulting in the highest-ever improvement in a single year.

PGI Scores and grades achieved by States and UTs in 2020-21 bear testimony to the efficacy of the PGI system. The indicator-wise PGI score shows the areas where a State needs to improve, a press release from the Ministry of Education said.

The PGI will reflect the relative performance of all the States/UTs in a uniform scale which encourages them to perform better and to adopt best practices followed by performers, the release added.

