JNU to set up medical college, attached hospital

New Delhi, August 18, 2021

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi has decided to set up a School of Medical Sciences and an attached hospital with broad and super specialty departments, including supporting and non-conventional departments.

The proposal was approved as per the provisions of the JNU Act, 1966, at the 158th meeting of JNU's Academic Couuncil, along with other decisions in consonance with the National Education Policy 2020, a press release from the university said.

The School will offer PhD, MDPhD, MD, MS, DM, MCh and MBBS programmes, with an emphasis on modern medicine integrated with traditional medicine and knowledge systems from humanities and Social Sciences, the release said.

"JNU has a strong tradition of basic and applied research in biomedical sciences which will be integrated with the clinical research giving a holistic perspective of the medical sciences," it added.

IANS adds:

"The hospital and the medical college in the JNU University campus will be operational by the year 2024, if all the concerned approvals to the medical college and hospital get nod on time. The hospital will function under the School of Medical Sciences, JNU," said the statement.

University Vice-Chancellor Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar said that a great need was felt in JNU for this type of medical school. Therefore, it has been decided to open a medical school based on modern technology and health services. Under this, the introduction of various courses in medical and health sciences is being considered.

According to the proposal tabled in the Academic Council meeting, the medical college and hospital to be set up in JNU will offer super-specialty treatment including cardiology, organ transplantation, neurology and pulmonology.

Along with JNU Administration, the committee that made this proposal included experts from hospitals like AIIMS and National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences.

The proposal is to set up the medical college and hospital on the available 25 acres of land in the south-western part of the university campus.

The proposal states that admission to MBBS and MD courses will be done through NEET by the National Testing Agency.

