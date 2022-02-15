Indian Institute of Science to set up post-graduate medical school along with multi-specialty hospital

Bengaluru, February 15, 2022

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has announced plans to set up a post-graduate medical school along with a multi-specialty hospital on its Bengaluru campus in line with global examples of integrating science, engineering and medicine under a single institution.

"The academic centrepiece of this initiative will be an integrated dual degree MD-PhD programme aimed at creating a new breed of physician-scientists, who will pursue careers in clinical research to develop new treatments and healthcare solutions, driven by a bench-to-bedside philosophy. They will be trained simultaneously in the hospital as well as in the science and engineering laboratories at IISc," a press release from IISc said.

Two philanthropist couples have collectively donated Rs 425 crore to the institute for the construction of the 800-bed multi-specialty hospital that will be key enabler of this endeavour and cater to the clinical training and research activities of the academic programme.

The hospital building will be designed by Ahmedabad-based architects Archi Medes (I) Consultants Pvt Ltd.

For the construction of the building, IISc on Monday inked a partnership with philanthropists Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, and Radha and NS Parthasarathy. The couples will collectively donate Rs 425 crore (equivalent to about $ 60 million) for the project.

This is the single largest private donation received by IISc -- the country's premier institute for advanced research and educationwith equal emphasis on science and engineering -- after its founding in 1909. The hospital will be named as the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital.

Prof Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc said, “We are extremely grateful to Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, and Radha and NS Parthasarathy for their magnanimous gesture. Their generous contribution will help us realise our vision of seamless coupling between clinical sciences, basic sciences, and engineering technology disciplines, all anchored within a vibrant university campus, enabling cross-disciplinary training and research opportunities for young minds. We hope that this creates a new template for institution-building in India, particularly in medical research.”