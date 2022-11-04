Improvement in GER in 2021-22 at primary, upper primary, and higher secondary levels

New Delhi, November 4, 2022

The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in 2021-22 showed an improvement at the primary, upper primary and higher secondary levels in schools compared to 2020-21, a report relased by the Ministry of Education said on Thursday.

The report on the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2021-22 on school education in India said that GER in higher secondary made a significant improvement from 53.8% in 2021-21 to 57.6% in 2021-22.

The UDISE+ system of online data collection from the schools was developed by the Department of School Education & Literacy in 2018-19 to overcome the issues related to the practice of manual data filling in paper format.

In the UDISE+ system, improvements have been made particularly in the areas related to data capture, data mapping and data verification.

In UDISE+ 2021-22, additional data on important indicators, namely, digital library, peer learning, hard spot identification, number of books available in the school library, etc have been collected for the first time to align with the NEP 2020 initiatives.

In 2021-22, total students enrolled in school education from primary to higher secondary stood at 25.57 crores compared to 25.38 crore enrolment in 2020-21, registering an increase of 19.36 lakh enrolments. The total number of Scheduled Caste enrolments increased to 4.82 crore in 2021-22 compared to 4.78 crore in 2020-21.

Similarly, total Scheduled Tribe enrolment increased to 2.51 crore in 2021-22 from 2.49 crore in 2020-21. Total other backward students also increased to 11.48 crore in 2021-22 from 11.35 crore in 2020-21.

The total enrolment of Children with Special Needs (CWSN) in 2021-22 stands at 22.67 lakh compared to 21.91 lakh in 2020-21, showing an improvement of 3.45%.

Around 95.07 lakh teachers were engaged in school education during 2021-22 with more than 51% female teachers. In 2021-22, the Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) stood at 26 for primary, 19 for upper primary, 18 for secondary and 27 for higher secondary showing an improvement since 2018-19. The PTR for primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary was 28, 19, 21, and 30,respectively during 2018-19.

In 2021-22 over 12.29 crore girls are enrolled in primary to higher secondary showing an increase of 8.19 lakh compared to the enrolment in 2020-21. The Gender Parity Index (GPI) of GER shows female representation in school education was in line with the representation of girls in the population of corresponding age groups. The GPI values at all levels of school education were one or more implying more participation of girls.

In 2021-22, the total number of Scheduled Caste (SC) students from Primary to Higher Secondary has gone up to 4.83 crores from 4.78 crores in 2020-21. Similarly, total Scheduled Tribe (ST) students have gone up from 2.49 crore to 2.51 crore and Other Backward Caste (OBC) students from 11.35 crore to 11.49 crore during 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The total number of schools in 2021-22 stood at 14.89 lakhs as compared to 15.09 lakhs in 2020-21. The decline in total schools is mainly due to the closure of private and other management schools and grouping/ clustering of schools by various States.

In terms of the availability of basic infrastructure facilities in schools as of 2021-22, 89.3% had an electricity connection; Drinking water 98.2%: Girls' toilets 97.5%; CWSN toilets 27%; Handwash facility 93.6%; Playground 77%; Ramp with Handrail for CWSN 49.7%; Library/ Reading room/ Reading corner 87.3%.

