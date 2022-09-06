IIMA sets up Kamla Chowdhry Communications Hub in honour of its first faculty member

Ahmedabad, September 6, 2022

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), one of the country's top business schools, has set up the Kamla Chowdhry Communications Hub, named after its first faculty member, Professor Kamla Chowdhry, and her outstanding contribution to IIMA's growth and success.

Professor Kamla Chowdhry, an acknowledged academician, was the first faculty member of IIMA. She was a member of the IIMA Society and the first faculty nominee to be appointed on the IIMA Board in 1962.

"She was a brilliant teacher and the author of the pioneering 3TP Senior Management Development Program that gave the IIMA a leading edge in executive education," a press release from the institute said on Monday, Teachers' Day.

"The Kamla Chowdhry Communications Hub will play a central role in consolidating IIMA's leadership in management education and research, as well as promoting the IIMA brand through a portfolio of communication and marketing engagements. The Hub will function as a unified unit serving the Institute's and all of its internal and external stakeholders' needs. One of its top priorities will be to significantly enhance the IIMA brand globally. Its mandate includes bringing in best practices and innovative ideas to assist the Institute in communicating, engaging, and influencing in the ever-changing digital world," it said.

The Hub is taking shape thanks to the donation by IIMA alumni Roopa and Vivek Kudva. Making the announcement, Professor Errol D’ Souza, Director, IIMA, said, "I am delighted to announce the Kamla Chowdhry Communications Hub, an ambitious endeavour aptly named in honour of Professor Kamla Chowdhry, a pioneering management educationist and institution builder. The Hub would not have been possible without the support of Roopa and Vivek Kudva, who collaborated closely with us to curate this exceptional and visionary idea that will enable an important goal of promoting the IIMA brand globally."

Roopa and Vivek Kudva said, “IIMA aspires to enhance its pre-eminence in management education and research globally. The establishment of the Kamla Chowdhry Communications Hub will support this endeavour by increasing investments in communications and marketing. As proud alumni of the institute, we feel privileged to support the hub. Naming the hub after Professor Chowdhry is an opportunity to recognise and honour her seminal and foundational contributions to the Institute.”

The Kamla Chowdhry Communications Hub is the latest in the series of pioneering initiatives undertaken by the IIMA in recent years. All of this has been made possible by the support of its alumni, distinguished individuals, and well-known institutions who share the Institute’s vision and have committed their time, efforts, and funds to its growth, the release added.

