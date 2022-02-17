Government approves 'New India Literacy Programme’, a new scheme of Adult Education for FYs 2022-27

New Delhi, February 17, 2022

The Government has approved a new scheme, the New India Literacy Programme for the period 2022-2027 to cover all the aspects of Adult Education to align with the National Education Policy 2020 and the Budget 2021-22 announcements.

The Union Budget 2021-22 proposes to enable increased access to resources and online modules to cover the entire gamut of adult education.

An official press release said the objectives of the scheme are to impart not only foundational literacy and numeracy but also to cover other components necessary for a citizen of the 21st century such as critical life skills (including financial literacy, digital literacy, commercial skills, health care and awareness, child care and education, and family welfare); vocational skills development (to obtain local employment); basic education (including preparatory, middle, and secondary stage equivalency); continuing education (including engaging holistic adult education courses in arts, sciences, technology, culture, sports, and recreation, as well as other topics of interest or use to local learners, such as more advanced material on critical life skills).

The scheme will be implemented through volunteerism in the online mode. The training, orientation, workshops of volunteers, would be organized through face-to-face mode. All material and resources will be provided digitally for easy access to registered volunteers through easily accessible digital modes, TV, radio, cell phone-based free/open-source Apps/portals, etc.

The scheme will cover non-literates of the age of 15 years and above in all States and Union Territories (UTs). The target for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy for 2022-27 is five crore learners at the rate of one crore per year by using Online Teaching, Learning and Assessment System (OTLAS) in collaboration with National Informatics Centre, NCERT and NIOS in which a learner may register him/herself with essential information like name, date of birth, gender, Aadhaar number, mobile number, and so on.

The estimated total outlay of the New India Literacy Programme is Rs 1037.90 crore which includes the Central share of Rs 700 crore and State share of Rs 337.90 crore respectively for the FYs 2022 -27.

The school will be the unit for the implementation of the scheme. Schools will also be used for surveying beneficiaries and Voluntary Teachers (VTs).

Different strategies are to be adopted for different age cohorts. Flexibility for States/UTs will be provided to undertake innovative activities.

Foundational Literacy and Numeracy will be imparted through Critical Life Skills to all non-literates in the age group of 15 years and above.

Technology will be used to impart adult education for wider coverage of the scheme.

Performance Grading Index (PGI) for State/UT and district level will show the performance of States and UTs to implement the scheme and achievements on yearly basis by weighing both the physical and financial progress through the UDISE portal.

CSR/Philanthropic Support may be received by hosting ICT support, providing volunteer support, opening facilitation centres for learners and for providing IT access to economically weak learners in the form of cell phones, etc

The age cohort of 15-35 will be saturated first followed by ages 35 and above. Priority will be given in terms of categories to girls and women, SC/ST/OBC/Minorities, Persons with Special Needs, Marginalized/ Nomadic/ construction workers/labourers/etc. who can substantially and immediately benefit from adult education.

In terms of location/area, the focus shall be on all aspirational districts of NITI Aayog, districts with literacy rates less than the national/state average, districts with female literacy rates less than 60% as per the 2011 Census, Districts/ Blocks with large SC/ST/ Minority population, Educationally Backward Blocks, and Left Wing Extremism affected districts.

As per Census 2011, the absolute number of non-literates of the country in 15 years and above age group is 25.76 crore (male 9.08 crore, female 16.68 crore). In consideration of the progress of persons certified as literates being to the tune of 7.64 crores under the Saakshar Bharat programme implemented during 2009-10 to 2017-18, it is estimated that currently around 18.12 crore adults are still non-literate in India.

