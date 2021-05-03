Education Ministry urges Centrally-funded institutions to postpone all offline exams scheduled in May

New Delhi, May 3, 2021

The Union Ministry of Education has urged all Centrally-funded educational institutions to postpone all offline examinations scheduled in the month of May due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter addressed to the heads of Centrally-funded institutions, Amit Khare, Secretary, Higher Education, said that online examinations may, however, continue.

The letter also stated that the decision will be reviewed in the first week of June,2021.

The institutions have been further advised to ensure that if anyone in the institution needs any assistance they should be provided immediate possible help so that they come out of the distress at the earliest.

All institutions have to encourage eligible persons to go for vaccination and ensure that everyone follows COVID -19 appropriate behaviour to remain safe, the letter added.

NNN