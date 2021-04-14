CBSE Examinations for Class XII postponed, Class X cancelled

New Delhi, April 14, 2021

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" today announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations for Class XII, scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 14, have been postponed and those for Class X, slated for the same dates, have been cancelled in view of the fresh surge in cases of COVID-19 in many States across the country.

The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the feasibility of holding examinations at various levels in view of the developing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

The meeting was attended by Pokhriyal, the Education Secretary as well as other senior officials.

Pokhriyal said in a series of posts on micro-blogging site Twitter that the Prime Minister reiterated that the well-being of the students had to be the top priority for the Government.

He also stated that the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of and that, at the same time, their academic interests are not harmed.

The Minister said the decisions were taken after taking into consideration of the present situation of the pandemic and school closures and taking into account the safety and well-being of the students.

Pokhriyal said that, as far as the Board examinations for Class XII are concerned, fresh dates would be announced later.

"The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," he said.

"The Board Exams for Class Xth to be held from 4th May to June 14th, 2021 are hereby cancelled. The results of Class Xth Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board," he said.

"Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams," he added.

Today's meeting took place after there were demands from several quarters, including political leaders, students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders, for the postponement or cancellation of the examinations in view of the grim COVID-19 situation in many parts of the country.

Among others, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called for the deferment of the examinations.

More than 30 lakh students were due to appear for the Class 10 and 12 Board examinations.

On Monday, a meeting on the issue was held by the Ministry of Education and the CBSE to discuss all aspects, such as whether the examinations should be postponed or held with strict COVID protocols.

