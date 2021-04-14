CBSE Board exams: Modi to hold meet today

New Delhi, April 14, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and other senior officials in the Ministry on Wednesday to discuss the issue of holding CBSE Board examinations amid demands from students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders to cancel the examinations due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, sources said.

Taking cognisance of the demand by various political leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for postponement of the examinations, it is learnt that the Prime Minister will hold a virtual meeting with Pokhriyal, the Education Secretary, CBSE officials and other senior officials concerned.

The final decision on Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board examinations is expected after the meeting. More than 30 lakh students are due to appear for the Class 10 and 12 Board examinations.

On Monday, a meeting on the issue was also organised by the Ministry of Education and the CBSE to discuss all aspects related to the Board examinations, such as whether they should be postponed or held with strict COVID protocols.

The chorus for postponement of the examinations grew louder on Tuesday in the wake of the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases even as the CBSE said it had not taken any decision yet in this regard.

CBSE officials denied any change in plan "yet" and reiterated that the arrangements are being made to ensure social distancing by increasing examination centres by over 50 per cent.

The CBSE Board exams are scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 7, the results are due to be announced by July 15.

IANS