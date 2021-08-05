Cabinet approves MoU between IIST and The Delft University of Technology for research collaboration

New Delhi, August 5, 2021

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indian Institute of Space science and Technology (IIST) and The Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), the oldest and largest Dutch public technological university, for carrying out academic programmes and research activities.

The MoU was signed on April 9, 2021, and May 17, 2021, at the respective institutes and exchanged by email.

Under the students exchange programme, the parties may exchange students at the undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels. They will discuss and decide the areas of studies and credits to be pursued under the scheme.

Both parties agreed that the Practicum exchange programme for degree training should follow the educational system and regulations of the hosting partner.

For the Dual Degree/Double Degree programme, the parties may develop a specialized curriculum to be pursued by the students for the award of either undergraduate or the postgraduate degree, which will be in addition to the initial degree to be awarded by the home Institute.

For Internships and project work, the parties may design and develop research or engineering project assignments pursued by students during their stay both short term and long term, in the partner institute.

The partiers may consider a faculty exchange programme during which their faculty member will offer courses in the partner institute, for which the course contents will be developed jointly.

In joint research, the faculty members of both parties may identify the joint research programme in common areas of interest with a defined duration.

The signing of this agreement would enable pursuing potential interest areas of cooperation such as the exchange of faculty members, students and researchers, scientific materials, publications and information. Joint research meeting, PhD program, Dual Degree/Double Degree programme, an official press release said.

