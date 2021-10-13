Cabinet approves affiliation of 100 schools in Government and private sector with Sainik School Society

New Delhi, October 13, 2021

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the affiliation of 100 schools in the Government and private sector with the Sainik School Society.

These schools will function as an exclusive vertical which will be distinct and different from the existing Sainik Schools of the Ministry of Defence.

In the first phase, 100 affiliate partners are proposed to be drawn from States, NGOs and private entities.

The schools will help provide cost-effective ways in reaching out to larger populations across all regions in the country. It will meet the growing demand for Sainik Schools and provide effective physical, psycho-social, spiritual, intellectual, emotional and cognitive development, an official press release said.

It will result in savings in training duration, deployment of trainers, maintenance and operations budgets, while substantially improving the quality of youth entering the various walks of life, it said.

"Sainik Schools have not only brought good quality value-based education within the reach of the aspiring parents and children but also have created glorious history of students from humble backgrounds reaching the highest echelons in the military leadership, administrative services, judicial Services and other walks of life such as science, technology and entrepreneurs. Because of these factors, there has been ever-growing demand for the opening of more Sainik Schools," the release said.

To leverage the experience of administering 33 Sainik Schools across the country, it was decided to set up 100 new affiliated Sainik Schools by inviting proposals from Government/ Private Schools /NGOs to apply for affiliation of existing or new schools to the Sainik Schools Society. The interested parties can submit their proposals online here.

The scheme will leverage Public/private partnerships in the education sector, help tap into existing infrastructure available with reputed private and Government Schools and open up new capacities to meet the growing aspirations of children desirous of receiving education in a Sainik School environment.

Beginning from the academic year 2022-23, approximately 5,000 students are expected to receive admission in class VI in the 100 affiliated schools. At present, the existing 33 Sainik Schools have an admission capacity of approximately 3,000 students in class VI.

Integration of the Sainik Schools education system with regular board plus curriculum is expected to create academically strong, physically fit, culturally aware, intellectually adept, skilful youth and well-rounded citizens. The students from these schools are envisioned to be equipped with necessary life skills which will make them shine in their chosen fields. Thus, the proposal aims to create a confident, highly-skilled, multi-dimensional, patriotic youth community with leadership qualities focused on providing the topmost priority to the nationalistic objectives, the release added.

