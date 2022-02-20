Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai begins 175th anniversary celebrations

Mumbai, February 20, 2022

Bombay Scottish School, one of the oldest educational institutions in Mumbai, commenced its 175th anniversary celebrations on February 18.

The school has planned a year special programmes and activities to mark its impactful education since its formation in 1847.

Themed around the idea, "Together Towards Tomorrow", the year-long festivities kicked off with a prayer service followed by an online concert with over 2,000 student participants, witnessed by around 4,000 parents.

"Further, each month throughout the year will unfold a series of uniquely designed activities related to the history and culture of the institution, providing interactive opportunities for students, faculty and alumni. Every month the school has planned activities related to the history and culture of the organization. This will culminate in a grand finale on 18th February 2023," a press release from the school said.

The school will also launch an Inter-school event called "Perseverantia" through which it will collaborate with different schools in the city to spread awareness on "Climate Change".

"All the events will centre around this crucial message. The school culture has always advocated the causes of the needy in society and with this in mind, every grade will raise funds for a cause of their choice throughout this celebration year," the release said.

Sunita George, Principal of Bombay Scottish School, said, “A country’s rightful development reflects a progressive society, an inclusive ecosystem and the futuristic outlook of its people. One must also acknowledge that these facets are subtly intersected by education and continue to rely on it for mindful growth. 175 years ago, our founders recognized the need for good quality education. We have always been committed to offering myriad opportunities for learning, innovation and creativethinking. I thank all the members of the institution's vibrant community for their generous support and for being the flag-bearers of the vision of our founders.”

Senior Academic Coordinator Sarah Thomas said, “As Bombay Scottish School achieves this historical milestone, it is a proud moment that this 175-year young institution is ever evolving and passing on the values of educational excellence to nurture young minds for a sustainable future.”

"Bombay Scottish School has carved a niche for itself as an institution with a strong ethical foundation. The roots of formation of Bombay Scottish School goes back to 1847 when the Scottish Christian missionaries established the Scottish Female Orphanage for the benefit of the daughters of Presbyterian soldiers and Indian Navy seamen.

"Bombay Scottish is the second oldest institution in the city. Riding on the winds of change, the institution has continued to impart educational excellence while demonstrating agility, strength and a rich cultural heritage. Since 1847, the institution has touched the lives of over 18,000 students who have passed through the portals of this esteemed institution and have made an indelible mark on the world.

"The school is deeply proud of the various alumni who are now a part of many world-class Ivy League schools including the most prestigious Harvard University, Cornell University, Tufts University, University of California, Parsons School of Design, UBC, University of Toronto, University of Waterloo and many more.

"One might say it is time to rest on the laurels and reap the benefits of the richexperience. But Scottish is not known for standing still. The school is dynamic, aspirational and hopes to be always relevant in a fluid world," the release added.

