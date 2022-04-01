Appear for the exams in a festive mood without any stress, Modi says at “Pariksha Pe Charcha"

New Delhi, April 1, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked parents and teachers not to force their unfulfilled dreams on students but allow each child to follow their own path and appear for examinations in a relaxed mood.

Interacting with students, teachers and parents at “Parisha Pe Charcha (PPC),” the Prime Minister said, “Unfulfilled dreams of teachers and parents cannot be forced on students. Every child needs to follow his or her dreams.”

He urged the parents and teachers to accept that every student has some special ability and discover such qualities. He told the students to recognize their strengths and move ahead with confidence.

The 5th edition of the interaction was held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. He also viewed the exhibits the students had showcased at the venue before the interaction.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Annapurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Rajeev Chandrasekhar were present on the occasion, along with virtual participation of Governors and Chief Ministers, teachers, students and parents.

Asked about the tensions and stress about examinations, Modi asked them not to be stressed as this is not the first examination given by them. “In a way you are exam-proof. The experience you got from previous examinations would help overcome the fear of the upcoming examinations.” Even if some portions might be missed but there was no need to be stressed. He suggested that they should focus on the strength of their preparation and stay relaxed and natural in their day to day routine. There is no point in trying anything like an imitation of others but staying with their routine and working in a relaxed manner.

To another question on how to pursue an online mode of study despite many online distractions like YouTube, Modi said the problem was not with the online or offline modes of study. Even in the offline mode, the mind could be very distracted. “It is not the medium but the mind that is the problem. Whether it is online or offline when the mind is in the study mode, distractions would not bother the students.”

He said technology would evolve and students should embrace the new technologies in education. New modes of learning should be taken as an opportunity, not as a challenge. “Online can augment your offline learning. Online is for collection and offline is for nurturing and doing. One can learn to make dosa online but preparation and consumption will happen offline.”

Asked how provisions of the National Education Policy will empower students’ lives, in particular, and society, in general, he said the policy was drafted after a lot of brainstorming with various stakeholders.

“Consultation for National Education Policy has been exhaustive. People across India were consulted. This policy was made not by the Government but by the citizens, the students and teachers for the development of the country. Previously, Physical Education & Training were extracurricular activities. But now they are made a part of education and are gaining new prestige.

“The 20th-century education system and ideas cannot determine our development trajectory in the 21st century. We would be left out if we don’t evolve with the changing systems. The National Education Policy allows following one’s passion,” he added.

Stressing the importance of skill along with knowledge, he said that was the reason to include skills as part of the National Education Policy. He also underlined the flexibility provided by NEP in the choice of subjects. Proper implementation of NEP will open new venues. He urged schools all over the country to find new ways to implement the new technologies invented by the students.

On how to stay motivated, Modi said, “There is no injection or formula for motivation. Instead, discover yourself better and find out what makes you happy and work on that.” Urging the students to identify things that motivate them naturally, he emphasized autonomy in this process and asked the students not to try to get sympathy for their woes. He also advised them to observe how other children try to achieve their goals.

On handling the demands of competitive examinations and the Board examinations, he said if one studies the syllabus with a full mind, different examinations do not matter. One should aim to master the subject rather than studying for clearing examinations. Athletes train for sports and not for competition. “You belong to a special generation. Yes, there is more competition but there are more opportunities, too,” he said.

Asked about how society can contribute towards the upliftment of rural girls, Modi said that the situation has changed a lot over the years from the time when the education of girls was ignored. No society can improve without ensuring proper education of the girls. The opportunities and empowerment of daughters should be institutionalized. Girls are becoming a more valued asset and this change is welcome. In the year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, India has the maximum number of women Members of Parliament. “Daughter is the strength of the family. What can be better than seeing our Nari Shakti excel in different sectors of life,” he added.

To another question, he stressed the importance of the “P3 movement” - Pro Planet People and LifeStyle for the Environment- LIFE. "We will have to get away from the ‘use and throw’ culture and move towards a lifestyle of circular economy," he said.

He concluded on a personal note by acknowledging the importance of PPC for him. He said that he feels 50 years younger when he is interacting with young students.

“I try to learn from you by associating with your generation. As I connect with you I get a glimpse of your aspirations and dreams and try to mould my life accordingly. Therefore this programme is helping me grow. “

