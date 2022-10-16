Amit Shah launches first MBBS course in Hindi in Bhopal

Bhopal, October 16, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the first MBBS course in Hindi inthe country in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh today, as part of the Government's efforts to provide technical and medical education to students in their mother tongue.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said it was an important day for medical education in the country.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken a historic decision in the New Education Policy by giving importance to the mother tongue of students in primary, technical and medical education. He said the Prime Minister had given a call to provide medical and engineering education in Hindi and regional languages ​​such as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati and Bengali.

He said the Government of Madhya Pradesh led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had become the first fulfil the Prime Minister's wish.

Shah said that soon engineering studies would also begin in Hindi and the translation of engineering books had commenced in eight languages across the country and soon students would be able to pursue technical and medical education in their mother tongue.

He said students would also be able to conduct research in their own language.

The Minister said the thinking process was done best in the mother tongue.

He said if studies and research are conducted in the mother tongue, then Indian students are no less competent than students from other countries, and they will bring laurels to India in research.

Shah said in the 21st Century some forces adopted the Brain Drain Theory and today Prime Minister Modi is converting this theory into the Brain Gain Theory.

He said JEE, NEET and UGC examinations were now being conducted in 12 languages. Similarly, the Common University Entrance Test is being conducted in 13 languages and 10 States have commenced teaching engineering courses by translating them into Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam and Gujarati.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a message for the world when he gives speeches in global forums in the Official Language, Hindi. He said when Modi speaks in Hindi on the global stage, the confidence of the youth across the country increases.

Shah said that, in 2014, when the Modi government assumed office, there were 387 medical colleges and these have increased to 596, while the number of MMBS seats has increased from 51,000 to 79,000.

There were 16 IITs which are now 23, there were 13 IIMs which are now 20 and there were nine IIITs which are now 25.

In 2014, there were 723 universities in the country, which have been increased to 1,043 by the Government.

