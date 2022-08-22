Adani Skill Development Centre wins award for women empowerment at CMO Asia Awards

Ahmedabad, August 22, 2022

Adani Skill Development Centre (ASDC), a not-for-profit arm of Adani Group, has won “Organizational Excellence Award for Women Empowerment” at CMO Asia Awards.

The award for excellence in CSR was given for ASDC’s role in elevating the socio-economic status of women from the weaker sections of the society by imparting world-class skill development training and enabling them to earn their livelihood.

ASDC accomplishes its work by establishing skill development centres across the country. It currently has presence in 11 states and offers 75 courses spanning over 20 industrial sectors. ASDC’s work in the past few years has resulted in skilling of more than one lakh students, who are independent and are earning their livelihoods.

Interestingly, over 60% of students skilled by ASDC are women, of which about 67% have started generating livelihood. The skill development courses offered by ASDC are widely accepted with some 18 students bagging placements abroad as well, a press release from ASDC said.

These courses have also helped break stereotypes with two female students getting trained on crane operation at Mundra, Gujarat, it said.

The 11 states where ASDC is present fall under the National Priority List of Government of India for skill development activities, as per Skill Development Priority Matrix May 2021.

"Most of the areas served by ASDC are economically backward regions where enabling basic need itself is challenging. ASDC introduced simulation-based learning technique to achieve social and economic transformation in these regions, especially for women workforce.

"ASDC is working towards women empowerment, engaging several social communities fromacross the country, where women belong to low-income, male-dominated households. Some of the notable groups are Phoolo Jhano Saksham Aajeevika Sakhi Mandal in Jharkhand, Clean4U, You Me & Tea Café and VizMart in Kerala and Kashi Prerana Saksham Producer Company in Uttar Pradesh. Women from these groups are successfully employed, with monthly incomes ranging between Rs. 12,000 – Rs. 15,000 compared to their previous earnings of merely Rs. 2,500 – Rs. 3,500 per month," the release said.

"ASDC’s intervention highlights the significance of skill development in improving the employability of women and in breaking the cycle of poverty, ultimately paving the way towards an equitable future," it added.

CMO Asia is a peer networking body and helps connect all marketers across sectors on a common platform. It is a professional body bringing elite marketers, brand custodians, advertising and creative honchos together under one roof. It offers top marketing professionals, agencies and consultants an intimate environment for recognizing & rewarding excellence

The Adani Skill Development Centre is an initiative undertaken by the Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of the Adani Group of companies. It is a Not-for-Profit organisation.

