2.31 lakh candidates register for CAT 2021 for admission to IIMs

Ahmedabad, September 24, 2021

As many as 2.31 lakh candidates have registered for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) for admission to the post-graduate management courses of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

The test, considered to be among the toughest management admission tests in the world, will be conducted on November 28 at more than 400 centres across 159 cities in India.

The extended CAT registration was closed on September 22.

The CAT is a pre-requisite for admission to the flagship post-graduate programmes (PGP) in management of the IIMs in Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Indore, Jammu, Kashipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur and Visakhapatnam.

Several other institutions also use the CAT scorecard to decide their admissions.

A press release from the IIMs said the format for the test this year would remain the same as last year. There will be three shifts fo 2-hour examination comprising three sections: i) Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, ii) Quantitative Ability, and iii) Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.

Candidates will be given 40 minutes for each section, PwD candidates will get 13 minutes and 20 seconds extra for each section.

"Last year’s CAT format changes were necessitated due to Covid-19 pandemic. Since we are seeing the same pandemic issue this year, the CAT 2021 exam format and pattern will remain the same. However, considering that there could have been time pressure to complete the CAT exam last year on account of changes made, for CAT 2021 the CAT Committee is making an attempt in reducing the number of questions across all the three sections - QA, DILR and VARC," the release said.

"Mock Test/Tutorials to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website from the last week of October 2021. Candidates are advised to work on the tutorials available on the CAT website well in advance," it said.

A 3-days window from 10.00 am on September 25 to 5.00 pm on September 27 will be available for candidates to edit the photograph, signature and test city preferences fields in the application form (if required). Candidates have been advised to check CAT website regularly for updates on Edit window as well as for other information.

"CAT 2021 process is to be conducted taking into account the COVID crisis. The information provided by the CAT website is contingent upon the decisions and directions issued from time to time by the Central and State governments, and IIMs. Candidates are advised to regularly check the CAT website for the latest information," the release added.

NNN