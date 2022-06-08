ED seizes Rs 2.85 crore in cash, 1.80 kg of gold during raids on premises of Satyendar Jain and his associates

New Delhi, June 8, 2022

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it had seized cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in all from unexplained sources during raids conducted on Tuesday at multiple premises belonging to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, his relatives and his associates in connection with an alleged case of money laundering.

The Delhi Minister was arrested under section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on May 30, 2022 and he is presently in ED custody.

Apart from Jain and his wife Poonam Jain, the raids were conducted at the premises linked to his alleged "accommplices" and other persons who had "either directly or indirectly assisted him or participated in the processes of money laundering", a press release from the ED said here on Tuesday.

"During the search various incriminating documents and digital records were seized. The cash amounting to Rs. 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg in total from unexplained source were found to be secreted in the said premises and were seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)," the release said.

The others whose premises were searched on Tuesday included Ankush Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Naveen Jain and Siddharth Jain (Directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd), G S Matharoo (Chairman of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust which runs Prudence Group of Schools), Yogesh Kumar Jain (Director in Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd.), father-in-law of Ankush Jain, and Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust.

"Investigation revealed that one accomplice member of Lala Sher Singh Jivan Vigyan Trust had provided accommodation entries for transfer of land from company beneficially owned by Satyendar Kumar Jain to family members of accomplices in order to alienate the property and to frustrate the process of confiscation," the release said.

The ED had initiated money laundering investigations on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 24, 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Satyendar Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain, son of Ajit Prasad Jain and Ankush Jain, son of Sunil Kumar Jain.

The CBI filed a chargesheet on December 3, 2018 against Satyendar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain wherein it has been stated that Satyendar Jain while holding office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period 14.02.2015 to 31.05.2017 had acquired assets which are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by Satyendar Jain on March 31, 2022.

NNN