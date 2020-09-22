ED attaches assets worth Rs. 203 crore in Dubai in Iqbal Mirchi case

New Delhi, September 22, 2020

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it had provisionally attached 15 properties in Dubai, valued at more than Rs 200 crore, belonging to family members of the late Iqbal Mirchi, said to have been a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

These properties include one hotel named Midwest Hotel Apartment and 14 other commercial and residential properties having total value of AED 101.52 million equivalent to Rs 203.27 crore, a press release from the ED said.

Earlier, ED had already issued two Provisional Attachment orders in December, 2019 attaching properties to the tune of Rs 573 crore. Now the total attachment in this case has reached Rs 776 crore, it said.

The ED had registered money laundering case against Iqbal Memon alias Mirchi and others on 26.09.19 under the provisions of PMLA. In this case, five accused including Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan and Humayun Merchant were arrested.

A prosecution complaint was filed on 09.12.19 before the Special PMLA Court and cognizance of the same has been taken by the court.

Open ended non-bailable warrants have been issued by the court against Asif Memon, Junaid Memon (both sons of Iqbal Mirchi) and Hajra Memon (wife of Iqbal Memon).

Further investigation is in progress, the release added.

The case pertains to Mirchi's Mumbai properties, which have been marked as "proceeds of crime".

According to officials, the ED had already identified Mirchi's 30 properties in London, Dubai, and Mumbai valued to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore.

A criminal case was filed against Mirchi, his family members and others for alleged illegal dealings in the purchase and sale of Ceejay House, Sahil Bungalow, Rabia Mansion, Marium Lodge, and Sea View properties in prime locations in Mumbai.

Ceejay House is located at Worli and Arun Chambers in Tardeo area of Mumbai, worth Rs 76 crore. Other properties are worth Rs 500 crore, including Sahil Bungalow, Rabia Mansion, Marium Lodge, and Sea View in Worli, three commercial shops in Crawford Market, and five acres of land in Lonawala.

The ED has already questioned former Union Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, and several others in the case.

