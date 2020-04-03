ECI further defers Rajya Sabha poll in view of COVID-19

New Delhi, April 3, 2020

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today further deferred the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha which were originally scheduled to be held on March 26 and postponed two days before the polls in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A fresh date of poll and counting for the elections shall be announced in due course after reviewing the prevailing situation, a press release from the ECI said.

"In view of the current unforeseen situation of public health emergency, Election Commission of India invoking its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution of India read with section 153 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 has further extended the period of Rajya Sabha election beyond the prescribed term(s) of 18 seats across seven States," the release said.

The elections had been announced on February 25 to fill 55 seats of members from 17 States retiring in April 2020.

After the last date of withdrawal of candidatures, the respective Returning Officers had declared 37 seats from 10 seats filled in uncontested.

The biennial elections for 18 seats from the States of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya and Rajasthan were to be conducted on March 26 and the election process was to be completed by March 30.

Of the 18 seats, the validity of the term of four seats from Andhra Pradesh, two from Jharkhand, three from Madhya Pradesh, one from Manipur, three from Rajasthan and four from Gujarat will end on April 9 and that of one from Meghalaya will end on April 12.

"Election Commission of India vide notification dated 24.03.2020, in view of unforeseen public health emergency emerging from COVID-19 and invoking section 153 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 had extended the period of completion of election including postponing the date of poll and counting concerning elections to the Council of States, since the electoral process necessarily involves movement and gathering of polling officials, agents of political parties, support officials and members of respective Legislative Assemblies on the poll day, which may put public safety at risk and create public health hazard.

"Commission has now further reviewed the prevailing situation after taking all facts and circumstances in view and concluded that continuing electoral process in the current environment may not be feasible in view of the restrictions for the maintenance of public safety and avoiding health hazard.

"The list of contesting candidates, already published for the said elections by the respective Returning Officers shall remain valid for the purposes of remaining activities, as prescribed under the said notifications," the release added.

