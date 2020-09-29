ECI decides not to announce bye-elections for Assembly seats in four states at this stage

New Delhi, September 29, 2020

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today said it had decided not to announce bye-elections at this stage for seven vacant seats in all in four state legislative assemblies due to difficulties voiced by the respective states.

The vacant seats are Rangapara and Sibsagar in Assam, Kuttanad and Chavara in Kerala, Tiruvottiyur and Gudiyattam (SC) in Tamil nadu and Palakata (SC) in West bengal.

"The Commission has received inputs expressing difficulties in conduct of elections and issues related to it from Chief Secretaries / Chief Electoral Officers from the four States viz. Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West bengal, where term of house in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal is up to 31.05.2021, 01.06.2021, 24.05.2021 and 30.05.2021, respectively.

"In view of the above, the Commission has decided not to announce the conduct of elections at this stage in the above seven vacancies in legislative assemblies of the states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal," a press release from the Commission said.

"Regarding other, recent vacancies in the Parliamentary Constituency and Legislative Assembly, the Commission will decide after taking necessary inputs from the states concerned," the release added.

NNN