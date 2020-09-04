EC to hold bye-elections for one LS, 64 Assembly seats along with Bihar polls

New Delhi, September 4, 2020

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today decided to hold all the 64 bye-elections to various state assemblies and one to the Lok Sabha along with the Bihar Assembly polls.

The Commission, after its meeting here, stated that the Bihar assembly poll was due to be completed before November 29. One of the major factors in clubbing together all the polls was the relative ease of movement of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and other law and order forces along with related logistics issues.

Announcement of Bihar assembly elections as well as other bye-elections will be done by the Commission at the appropriate time, an official press release said.

The Commission reviewed the reports and inputs from Chief Secretaries/ Chief Electoral Officers of several of the concerned states seeking deferment of the byelections in their states in view of several factors including the extraordinary heavy rains in some places and other constraints like the COVID-19 pandemic.

