Earthquake shakes Delhi and other parts of National Capital Region

New Delhi, December 17, 2020

An earthquake shook parts of Delhi and nearby areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) late tonight.

The tremors were felt in West Delhi, East Delhi, Gurugram and other parts of the region.

Official sources said the quake, measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale and occurred at around 2346 hours, had its epicentre 48 km south-west of Gurugram.

