E-pass module launched for online pass generation and ticket booking by railway employees

New Delhi, August 15, 2020

Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav has launched an E-pass module to facilitate online pass generation and ticket booking by railway employees.

The module has been developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) that designs, develops, implements and maintains most of the vital information systems of the Indian Railways.

The launch function, conducted through video conferencing was also attended by senior railway officials across the country, the Railways Ministry said in a release on Thursday.

DG/HR spoke about the various aspects of the e-Pass module and its phased implementation strategy. The process for issuance of the pass has so far been largely manual in the railway network. There was no facility for booking tickets online on Pass for Railway employees.

The E-Pass module has been developed by CRIS under the HRMS project and will be rolled out over Indian Railways in a phased manner. With this facility, Railway employees need not go to the office for applying for the Pass or wait for it to be issued.

They will be able to apply for the pass online from anywhere and generate it online. The application process and generating the Pass is mobile friendly. Ticket booking on pass may also be done online on the IRCTC site apart from the earlier facility of booking from PRS/UTS counter.

The HRMS project is a comprehensive plan for the digitization of the entire HR process of the Indian Railway. A total of 21 modules have been planned. The basic data entry of around 97% of the railway employees has been completed in Employee master and E-Service record modules of HRMS which was launched last year.

CRIS will shortly launch an Office order module and settlement modules of HRMS, the release added.

