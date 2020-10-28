DU Vice-Chancellor suspended, Pro-VC asked to preside

New Delhi, October 28, 2020

The Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University has been suspended on President Ram Nath Kovind's orders, the Union Education Ministry said on Wednesday, amid a major row over appointments that spawned an ugly power tussle.

Following the directive of President Kovind, the Education Ministry suspended Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi.

The order came a day after the President allowed the Education Ministry to initiate an inquiry against Tyagi. On Tuesday night, the President had permited the inquiry against the vice-chancellor who was accused of "misconduct" and "dereliction of duty" by the Ministry.

In a letter to the university Registrar, the Ministry said that the vice-chancellor was suspended till the inquiry is completed since he can influence the investigation while in office.

Professor PC Joshi, the acting VC of the university, will continue till the next VC is appointed. Besides, the orders issued by the suspended VC Tyagi during his period of absence on medical grounds will be treated as null and void.

Tyagi has been on leave since July 2 when he was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital with an emergency medical condition. The government had made Professor PC Joshi the in-charge on July 17, until Tyagi resumed office.

A tussle had begun between the university and the Ministry over the recent controversial decisions on crucial appointments taken by the VC and their compliance with university norms.

The drama has been unfolding at DU since last week with two factions in the university supporting two registrars, two pro-vice chancellors, and two directors of South Campus. The controversy erupted when Tyagi removed Joshi as pro-VC and appointed Geeta Bhatt, the director of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board of the university, in his place.

Later, the education ministry intervened in the matter. The ministry had issued a written order declaring the decisions taken by Tyagi on appointments in the Executive Council (EC) as invalid.

The ministry also overturned the removal of Joshi as Pro-VC by Tyagi after the controversy erupted. However, the sacked officials wrote to the government stating they would continue on their posts. This irked the ministry which then sought approval from the President to initiate an enquiry against Tyagi.

IANS